Jharkhand unveils new emblem

Ranchi, Aug 14 (IANS) Jharkhand Governor Draupdi Murmu on Friday unveiled the new emblem of the state in the presence of state Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

The unveiling ceremony took place at Aryabhat auditorium in presence of the Chief Minister, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Shibu Soren and other people.

The new emblem has the Ashoka emblem enclosed within concentric circles, state tribal dance celebration motifs, the Palash flower also known as the flame of the forest and elephants. The verdant green colour in the emblem symbolises the greenery of the state blessed with natural beauty and resources.

Elephants symbolise the state’s grand past, strength, collective wisdom and resolve to move forward while the Palash flower also reflects the state’s natural beauty. The blooming of the flower also indicates arrival of the spring season — a harbinger of prosperity.

Speaking on the occasion, Hemant Soren said: “With abundant natural resources, a vibrant diverse culture and a tribal heritage with it’s innumerable tribes, Jharkhand has a unique place in the country. The new emblem reflects vision, renewed vigour and enthusiasm. The government of Jharkhand recognises and celebrates the rich heritage of the state by releasing the state emblem that reflect the ethos of it’s people, their ambitions, values, philosophy and culture.”

–IANS

