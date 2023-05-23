INDIALIFESTYLE

Jharkhand: Woman gives birth to five babies at RIMS

NewsWire
0
0

A 27-year-old woman gave birth to five children at the RIMS Ranchi in Jharkhand, with the mother and babies reported to be in good health.

The woman, identified as Anita, a resident of Itkhori block of Jharkhand’s Chatra, successfully gave birth to five female babies on Monday at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

Prakash Sau, the father of five babies, said: “Anita was earlier getting her treatment done at a hospital in Chatra district. Due to some physical problems, she was admitted to RIMS for her delivery. The normal delivery was done under the supervision of the doctor. All five babies are girls.”

The woman was undergoing treatment under the supervision of Dr Shashi Bala Singh posted at RIMS.

An official at RIMS, said: “The woman has given birth to all the children within seven months of pregnancy. The mother is in good health. However, the babies are premature and underweight. As a result, the quintuplets are being kept in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Doctors at RIMS said: “It is the first time in the hospital’s history that quintuplets have been delivered.”

20230523-165404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    With 280 films from 79 countries, IFFI off to a dazzling...

    Shift jailed Ram Rahim to non-BJP ruled West Bengal: Akali Dal

    Cattle scam: Delhi HC defers Anubrata Mondal’s plea against trial court...

    IPL 2022: Graeme Smith feels Chahal could break Bravo’s record for...