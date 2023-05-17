There is a ‘Pakistan’ in Jharkhand! Yes, you have read it right. The unique thing about this ‘Pakistan’ is that it is a village which does not have a single Muslim, and is older than our neighbouring country.

Most of the families coming from carpenter profession live here. This ‘Pakistan’ is a hamlet of Sabaijor Panchayat under Sarath block of Deoghar district in Jharkhand.

This hamlet – ‘Pakistan’ has never been discussed much before this.

‘Pakistan’ came to the limelight after District Engineer’s Office, Zilla Parishad Deoghar issued a tender for construction of PCC road in different areas of Sarath block.

This tender was issued on May 12. Of 119 tenders issued for different roads, tender number 56 is interesting. In this tender, it has been said that the PCC road will be constructed from Dadpokhar to Pakistan Carpenter hamlet of Sabaijor Panchayat.

As soon as the name of Pakistan appeared, discussions started happening on the social media and demand has been raised to change its name from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Sarath’s BJP MLA Randhir Singh said that in his knowledge Carpenter area’s name is ‘Pakistan’ for almost 200 years. Many times he asked the local people about this name, but no one clarified why the name of that area was ‘Pakistan’. After this matter came to light, he has demanded to change this name.

He said that the ‘Pakistan’ name of Carpenter’s area is objectionable and it should be changed to “Carpenter’s Region” as this hamlet belongs to the people of carpenter’s family.

