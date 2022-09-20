INDIA

Jharkhand’s ruling JMM received only Rs 1 lakh, says Contribution Report 2021-22

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the ruling party in Jharkhand, has received only Rs one lakh as per its contribution report for year 2021-22.

The contribution report submitted to the Election Commission mentioned details of contributions received in the excess of Rs 20,000. It said that the party received Rs one lakh from a person through online payment.

The JMM is not the only party which has recorded minimum contributions in the excess of Rs 20,000. Earlier, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) informed the Election Commission that it did not receive any donation in excess of Rs 20,000 from individual donors and entities during the financial year 2021-22.

In its annual contribution report submitted to the Election Commission in June this year, the party said it received “nil” contributions that were more than Rs 20,000 during 2021-22.

The Representation of the People Act says that the treasurer of a political party or any other person authorised by it will prepare a report about the contribution in excess of Rs 20,000 received by the political party from any person or other entities in a financial year.

Aiming for reforms and transparency in donations received by political parties, the poll panel has proposed reducing anonymous political donations from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2,000.

Sources said that the Election Commission wrote a letter to the Union Law Ministry recommending various amendments in the Representation of the People Act.

Currently, political parties have to disclose all donations above Rs 20,000 through their contribution report that is submitted to the EC. The sources said that the Commission has proposed lowering the threshold limit for cash donations made to political parties from Rs 20,000 to Rs 2,000. In case the proposal gets approved, all donations above Rs 2,000 will be part of the contribution report which is submitted to the Commission.

