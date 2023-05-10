INDIA

Jharsuguda by-poll: 68.12% turnout till 5 p.m. (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

The Election Commission has recorded 68.12 per cent voter turnout till 5 p.m. in the by-poll for Jharsuguda Assembly constituency in Odisha.

Polling for the Assembly seat began at 7 a.m. and continued till 6 p.m. in all 253 booths in the constituency on Wednesday, said Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Nikunja Bihari Dhal.

A total of 1,51,035 voters casted their votes in the by-poll till 5 p.m., he said.

Minor clashes were reported in three polling booths. However, there was no disturbance in voting, Dhal said.

Live webcasting was conducted in all 253 booths. The polling was conducted smoothly in the constituency, the CEO said.

With the completion of voting, the fate of nine candidates including Naba Das’ daughter Dipali Das (BJD), Tankadhar Tripathy (BJP) and Tarun Pandey (Congress) have been sealed in the EVMs.

All three main political parties, BJD, BJP and Congress, have nominated fresh candidates for the by-poll. The three candidates cast their votes in different wards of Jharsuguda municipality.

The by-poll was necessitated following the murder of local MLA and ex-Minister Naba Kishore Das on January 29 this year. Votes will be counted on May 13.

20230510-203204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Thousands protest over Navi Mumbai airport naming row

    SC asks rape accused if he is willing to marry victim

    Humiliation of girls at Kerala NEET centre turns heat on National...

    Incessant rain hits normal life in Bihar