Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday targeted the BJP and questioned why the names of Maoist leaders were removed from the NIA’s report on the 2013 Jhiram Ghati Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh, that claimed at least 30 lives, including those of Congress leaders.

On May 25, 2013, hundreds of Maoists attacked the Congress’ Parivartan Yatra when the rally was passing through the Jhiram Ghati in Sukma district.

At least 30 people were killed, including then Chhattisgarh Congress president Nandkumar Patel, his son Dinesh Patel, besides Mahendra Karma, who was known as the ‘Tiger of Bastar’, former Union Minister Vidya Charan Shukla and other Congress leaders.

Responding to the BJP’s questions regarding evidence of the Jhiram attack, Baghel said: “The NIA in its FIR had named Maoist leaders Ganpati and Ramanna in the case till August 2014. However, in September 2014, the names of the two Maoist leaders were removed when the final report presented by the NIA.”

“The BJP should tell why Ganpati and Ramanna’s names were removed and why the party wants to save these Maoist leaders,” the Chief Minister said, adding that “Why the report of the commission was submitted to the Raj Bhavan and why did Dharam Lal Kaushik reach to take a stay.”

Baghel said: “The day our government will come at the Centre, on that day the conspirators will be in their proper places.”

Thursday (May 25) marks the 10th anniversary of the Jhiram Ghati incident, and it is observed as Black Day in Chhattisgarh.

