ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

‘Jhund’ trailer shows street gang’s transformation into football team

By NewsWire
0
0

The trailer of the much awaited film ‘Jhund’, which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru was unveiled on Wednesday.

The film has been directed by National Award-winning director Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, who has changed the course of Marathi regional cinema.

The trailer gives a glimpse of the universe of a notorious street gang that engages in petty crimes and other illegal activities and how they’re shaped into a football team by Amitabh’s character of a coach. The film’s music has been done by music composer duo Ajay-Atul, who have earlier collaborated with Nagraj in ‘Sairat’.

The background features a heavy use of Nashik dhol with an electronic touch and a visually appealing cinematography which brings out the essence of streets.

The film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, Raaj Hiremath, Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, Meenu Aroraa and Sandeep Singh, under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment & Aatpat, is set to arrive in cinemas on March 4.

20220223-170203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.