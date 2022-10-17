SOUTH ASIA

JI demands expulsion of US envoy until Biden apologises over anti-Pak remark

NewsWire
0
0

Siraj-ul-Haq, chief of the Jamat-e-Islami (JI), has demanded the Pakistan government to immediately expel the American Ambassador in Islamabad, Donald Blome, until US President Joe Biden apologises for saying that Pakistan “may be one of the most dangerous nation in the world”.

While addressing a Democratic congressional campaign committee reception, the President had said: “And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion.”

The statement has sparked anger in Pakistan after the White House published its transcript officially.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, former premier Imran Khan have lashed out at Biden over raising questions and concerns about Pakistan’s nuclear security, emphasizing that Islamabad is a responsible nuclear state.

“Let me reiterate unequivocally: Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state and we are proud that our nuclear assets have the best safeguards as per IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) requirements. We take these safety measures with the utmost seriousness. Let no one have any doubts,” Sharif said.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) also separately responded to the US President’s statement, rejecting the remarks and terming them as “factually incorrect and misleading”.

“Over the past decades, Pakistan has proven to be the most responsible nuclear state, where its nuclear programme is managed through a technically sound and foolproof command and control system,” the PMO said in a statement.

Also in response, the Foreign Office issued a strong demarche to the American envoy after summoning Blome.

However, the JI chief is not happy with the way the government has responded and slammed it for “being slaves to the Americans” and not standing up for the country’s integrity as a nuclear state.

“The PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) and the PDM (Pakistan Democratic Movement) were pawns of the international establishment and they only followed their orders.

“It was the incompetence of the rulers and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) slavery that the 220 million population of the country was gripped by crises,” he said in a statement.

20221017-151002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pak education policy contributed to social chasm, faith-based polarisation

    8 terrorists arrested in Pak’s Punjab province

    ICCR appeals to Home Ministry to extend visa of Afghan students

    5 dead in blast near Peshawar mosque