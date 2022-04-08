INDIA

JIBS shortlisted for the prestigious Times Higher Education Asia Award 2022 (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

In a significant academic leap, Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS)– a value-based research Institute of O.P. Jindal Global University has been shortlisted for the Times Higher Education Asia Awards 2022, for its ‘innovation and inclusion to empower classrooms and community’ across the world.

The institute has been rewarded for its ‘innovation and inclusion to empower classrooms and community’ across the globe

JIBS is one among the eight top-ranked institutes in Asia shortlisted for the ‘Teaching and Learning Strategy’ category, this year. The institute has been rewarded for its inclusive teaching and learning strategies, research innovation, and community outreach initiatives that impact a diverse group of stakeholders consisting of students, educators, career counsellors, and corporate and non-corporate officials.

Appreciating the efforts of JIBS for being at the forefront of advancing research in behavioural studies in India, Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University said the tools and methodologies employed by the institute are at par with the highest international standards in the field. “I am delighted at this announcement and hope JIBS will continue to expand its interdisciplinary and collaborative research in areas of cognitive studies, community well-being, policy-making and other disciplines,” Dr. Raj Kumar said.

Sharing the enthusiasm, Dr. Sanjeev P. Sahni, Principal Director of JIBS reiterated the institute’s commitment to behavioural research and associated community-driven initiatives. “Our academic policies seek to enhance the learning experience of all the stakeholders in the education and allied sectors. We employ teaching tools ranging from traditional lectures to experiential learning, real-life case studies, introspective self-assessments, and more,” Dr. Sahni said.

Continuing with their academic and community-driven initiatives, JIBS during the last year conducted summer school training programs for high-school students across India and held pro-bono customised Teacher Training Programs, and Professional Development Training programs to optimise learning in the background of the pandemic. These initiatives along with the wide-scale outreach to the masses via their digital media platform — JIBS Infotainment — played a crucial part in the institute getting shortlisted for the prestigious award.

“We also regularly organise training programs and conferences that highlight the importance of mental health wellbeing, parental supervision, victim assistance, and many other contemporary issues. I am glad these initiatives are getting recognised, “Dr. Sahni added.

Established in 2014, JIBS is dedicated to engaging in multi-disciplinary behavioural science research with a primary focus on applied and experimental research in the areas of mental health, competency mapping, neurosciences, neural decision sciences, psychobiology, management sciences, forensic studies, social psychology, and criminal behaviour.

It is pertinent to mention that last year JIBS also got shortlisted for The Wharton-QS Quacquarelli Symonds Education Award for their capacity building and skills improvement outreach initiatives through flagship Teacher Training Programs.

20220408-132406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amid Covid surge, Goa schools directed to shut Classes 8 to...

    Goa govt in touch with Indian embassy in Ukraine over stranded...

    Non-Covid woman dies on road after hospital denies admission

    Maldives President thanks India for support during pandemic