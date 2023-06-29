Building stronger, climate-resilient farming and forest communities, 460 village forest development societies and over 900 self-help groups have been established in Himachal Pradesh’s seven districts under the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The project also prioritises skill enhancement of the field staff.

With over 15,000 individuals trained in livelihood activities and forest regeneration, the project mitigates the risks posed byclimatechange and related disasters, a statement by the state government said on Thursday.

The state’s collaboration with JICA is playing a pivotal role in augmenting Himachal’s green cover.

In an agrarian state like Himachal, forests hold profound significance. Here the local populace relies heavily on forest resources for their livelihoods and the invaluable ecosystem services they provide.

Recognising the urgency of preserving and enriching the state’s forest wealth, particularly in the face of global concerns surrounding climate change and the quest for eco-friendly solutions, the collaboration with JICA has become a shining beacon of hope, said the government.

JICA has been actively supporting forestry and natural resource management projects in India since 1991. In Himachal, its commitment has facilitated sustainable development by enhancing soil cover and conserving forested areas.

TheJICAproject endeavours to apply Japan’s best forestry practices in the state, introducing cutting-edge technologies within the forest departments and fostering robust community participation.

The project contributes significantly to the state government’s ambitious target of increasing the green cover from approximately 28 per cent to over 30 per cent by 2030.

The JICA-funded Forestry and Natural Resource Management Projects, implemented across seven districts, have been augmenting the lush greenery of the region.

