Jignesh Mevani’s arrest: Lawyers to move bail plea, Cong to protest across Assam

The lawyers of Independent Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani, who is now under five-day police custody in Assams Barpeta district, said on Wednesday that they would move the sessions court on Thursday seeking bail for the Dalit activist.

Mevani’s advocate Angshuman Bora said that he, accompanied by other lawyers, would move the district sessions court on Thursday with a bail plea.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders on Wednesday announced to stage a sit-in against the arrest of Mevani, who had earlier pledged outside support to the party, in all 34 districts of the state on Thursday, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit Assam to kick-start a slew of projects.

On Tuesday, Mevani was sent to five-day police custody after his bail petition was rejected by Barpeta’s Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM).

Earlier, soon after the CJM’s court in Kokrajhar district granted him bail on Monday, six days after he was arrested by Assam police from his home state in Gujarat in connection with an “objectionable” tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he was re-arrested by the Assam police on different charges, including “outraging the modesty of a lady police officer”.

The Gujarat legislator was arrested following a complaint filed by an Assam BJP leader seeking action against him under the IT Act.

20220427-225605

