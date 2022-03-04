INDIA

Jihadists, mercenaries from third countries fighting Ukraine war: Putin

By NewsWire
0
0

Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that in Ukraine, the appearance of mercenaries from third countries and even jihadists is increasingly being recorded.

The press service of the Kremlin said in a statement quoting Putin, “We fix the appearance of mercenaries from third countries, including from Albania and Croatia, Kosovo militants and even jihadists with experience of military operations in Syria,” RT reported.

Putin told German Chancellor Scholz that Ukrainian nationalists are using people, including foreigners, as human shields.

The special services of Great Britain and the United States using Polish territory are sending militants to Ukraine, as per the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service.

“Information coming to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service indicates that the US and British intelligence services in recent weeks have de facto turned the territory of Poland into a ‘logistics hub’ used to supply weapons and transport militants to Ukraine, including from the Middle East,” the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) press bureau said.

SVR stated that the intelligence of the NATO countries supplies the Security Service of Ukraine or SBU with information about the Russian Armed Forces, RT reported.

“Together with the Americans, the functioning of the Polish logistics hub is also provided by representatives of the intelligence agencies of Great Britain, Canada and a number of other NATO countries. They maintain direct contacts with representatives of the SBU and the main intelligence directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, supplying them, among other things, with intelligence information about the plans and movements of the Russian armed forces,” a statement from the Russian intelligence said.

20220304-235406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.