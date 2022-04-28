INDIA

Jilted lover attacks girl with acid in B’luru

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking development, a jilted lover threw acid on a 23-year-old woman in Bengaluru on Thursday, police said, adding the victim sustained severe burn injuries and was shifted to a private hospital.

The incident had taken place near the Muthoot Fincorp office in Sunkadakatte.

The police have launched a hunt for the accused Nagesh, who escaped after the attack.

Police explained that Nagesh had followed the victim while she was on her way to work. He then waylaid and poured acid on her.

Nagesh tried to forced the victim to fall in love with him. When she refused, he developed hatred towards her and planned to carry out the acid attack, the police said.

After the incident, Kamakshipalya police rushed to the spot and shifted the woman to the hospital.

20220428-115403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    K’taka Higher Education Dept to enter into pact with Bavarian Universities

    Roopa Pemmaraju brings an Indian Summer to New York Fashion Week

    TN urban polls: Young, old, transgenders enter fray

    BJP-led alliance promises to waive debt of Punjab farmers