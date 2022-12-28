INDIA

Jilted lover behind mixer-grinder blast, say K’taka Police sources

NewsWire
0
0

The probe into the mixer-grinder blast that created tension in the state has revealed that it was an act of a jilted lover to take revenge on a woman, the Karnataka Police sources stated on Wednesday.

The incident had taken place at a courier shop owned by one Shashi on Monday in K.R. Puram Layout DTDC courier shop. The mixer-grinder had been delivered at his shop two days ago. When the delivery was made, the customer had refused to take it, saying that it had not come from the appropriate address.

The courier franchise owner Shashi, out of curiosity had opened the parcel and found the mixer-grinder inside. He further attempted to test it. As soon as he switched it on, the mixer-grinder exploded. The intensity of the blast was such that the windows, doors and walls of the shop were damaged.

The incident triggered panic in the public and created a tense atmosphere.

According to police sources, the probe stated that a jilted lover, a widower from Bengaluru and a divorced woman were in love. When differences cropped up between them, the woman refused to marry him.

To take revenge on her, the lover had planted a low-intensity explosive using a detonator and sent it to her through a courier. He devised it in such a way that it exploded when switched on, police said.

But, the woman refused to accept the parcel as there was no address on it. The mixer-grinder had got blasted when the courier franchise owner got curious, opened the cover and switched it on, sources said.

Karnataka Police had taken the incident of mixer-grinder blast seriously. It was also suspected that it was an act of terror.

20221228-101805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jahangirpuri Violence: Shah speaks to Delhi Police chief

    Yasin Malik responsible for Kashmiri Pandits’ exodus, NIA tells court

    IANS IPL Turning Point: Delhi’s spin trio of Axar, Kuldeep, Lalit...

    BSF gets 3 new Floating Border Out-Post vessels