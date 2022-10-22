Within hours after the murder of a 23-year-old woman, who was found with her throat slit at her home in Kannur on Saturday, the accused has presented himself before the local police.

The police are now tracing the sequence of events after the accused, identified as Shyamjith, confessed to committing the crime after realising that the woman, Vishnu Priya, was drifting away from him and perhaps made a new friend.

The police received the lead after tracing the call record of Vishnu Priya and the messages that the accused sent to her on Saturday.

The incident came to light when the family members of Vishnu Priya returned home after attending a funeral nearby. They were shocked to find the woman, who worked at a local medical laboratory, lying in a pool of blood.

A person suspected to be behind the murder was spotted in the locality, said the locals.

20221022-192802