Jilted lover held for acid attack on widow

The Kanpur police have arrested a man identified as Ajay Kumar, who threw acid on a 35-year-old widow in Tulsiapur in Bidhnoo.

The police said that after the death of a friend, the accused was pressuring his deceased friend’s wife to marry him and when she spurned his marriage proposal, he attacked her with acid.

The woman has been admitted to the hospital.

Station in-charge, Bidhnoo, Amit Mishra said that after registering a case, the raids for the accused were being carried out.

He said, “On the basis of specific inputs, late on Thursday night, the accused Ajay was nabbed from his hideouts.”

