INDIA

Jilted lover held for shooting girl in UP

A man, who shot a 17-year-old girl in the Mavana area of Meerut for rejecting his marriage proposal, has been arrested.

According to the police, the girl suffered a bullet injury under her left shoulder. She has been admitted to a hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

The police have identified the accused as Rajan Kumar, who is pursuing a course in mechanics from an industrial training institute in Hastinapur.

A police officer said, “A relative of the girl alleged that Rajan had stopped the bus and he opened fire at the girl while she was on way to her village in the Mavana area. After the incident, he fled the spot.”

Circle Officer, Mavana, Ashish Sharma stated that a case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered in this regard, based on a complaint by the victim’s relative.

A team of police officials have arrested the accused and are investigating the matter.

So far, the investigation has revealed that the accused had asked the girl for marriage, and had threatened her with dire consequences. He continued harassing her after the victim refused his proposal.

20230115-091003

