Jilted lover molests woman, throws toilet cleaner on her

A jilted lover allegedly assaulted and molested a woman, 24, and threw toilet cleaner on her while she was going to work on her scooter in Agra.

The police, on Thursday, registered an FIR against the man who is now absconding.

According to the FIR, the accused, Saurabh Sharma, used to talk to the victim over the phone. He came in contact with her when they were appearing for their B.Com final year examination in 2018.

Later, the victim stopped talking to the accused following his sexual advances. The accused used to stalk the victim and had been threatening to kill her since past few days.

Sharma attacked the woman while she was on her way to work. He pushed the victim off her vehicle and molested her. He, then took out a bottle of toilet cleaner from his scooter and threw it on the victim.

According to the police, the woman did not suffer any burn injury as she was wearing a helmet and she ran after seeing the accused taking out the bottle of toilet cleaner. However, she suffered leg injury as the scooter she was riding, fell on her when the accused pushed her off it.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vikas Kumar said, “Based on the victim’s complaint, an FIR has been registered against the accused who is absconding. The FIR has been registered under various IPC sections and efforts are being made to arrest the accused.”

