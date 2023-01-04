INDIA

Jilted lover stabs girl in Delhi, held in Haryana’s Ambala

A jilted lover, who stabbed a girl in North West Delhi’s Adarsh Nagar was held by the police from Haryana’s Ambala.

The accused was identified as Sukhvinder Singh alias Sukha.

The girl in her statement said that she was on her way to an education institute when the accused met her. Since she knew him she didn’t expect that he would attack her. The accused, on the pretext of discussing a matter, took her to a street and suddenly stabbed her.

“He wanted me to continue the friendship between us. I didn’t want to be in a relationship with him. We were friends, but due to some issue, I broke this friendship. Since then he was pressurizing me. On January 2, he met me and again asked me to continue the friendship but when I refused he stabbed me,” the girl told the police.

CCTV of the incident was also accessed by IANS in which the accused could be seen stabbing her.

The police said that after stabbing the girl, accused Sukha fled from the spot.

“Through technical surveillance, it was found that the accused had absconded to Ambala from Delhi. Team rushed to Ambala and apprehended him on Tuesday evening. He is being brought from Ambala to Delhi,” the police said.

The condition of the victim is stable. Further investigation is in progress

