Jilted lover stabs minor girl in Delhi, nabbed

A 17-year-old girl sustained injuries after she was stabbed multiple times by her jilted lover after she discontinued her relationship with him, the police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday at around 1 p.m. in Southeast Delhi’s Molarband Extension area.

The police said that the girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital, where her condition is stated to be stable.

According to the police, a PCR call was received on Sunday informing about an incident of stabbing at Molarband Extension following which a police team was rushed to the spot.

“On reaching the spot, the police found that the injured girl had already been shifted to AIIMS. After inspecting the scene of crime, the police reached the AIIMS Trauma Centre. The medico-legal report suggested knife injuries on neck and head of the girl,” said Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

“On inquiry, it was revealed that Prince (22), who used to be her acquaintance, assaulted the girl with a knife with the intention to kill her, as she had discontinued her relationship with him and had refused to marry Prince,” Deo said.

“A case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Prince, who has been arrested,” the officer said.

