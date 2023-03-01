INDIA

Jilted lover stabs woman to death on Bengaluru street

NewsWire
0
0

A young woman died after being stabbed 16 times by her lover outside her workplace in East Bengaluru.

The woman and her lover both were employees of different healthcare service companies and hailed from Andhra Pradesh.

Confirming that the crime occurred at around 7.30 p.m Tuesday, DCP (east) Bheemashankar S. Guled said that initial inquiry indicated that the two were in a relationship for five years after they met while working in the same company.

Police officials said the two were living separately in paying guest accommodation in different localities of the city. While Dinakar wanted to get married, the victim had allegedly refused citing objections from her family.A

“He got enraged when she said her family would not agree to their marriage. He stabbed her to death,” Guled told the media.

On Tuesday evening, Dinakar accosted the victim when she stepped out of her office. Following an argument between the two, Dinakar whipped out a knife and stabbed her repeatedly as passers-by looked on in shock.A

On receiving the information, police rushed to the spot. Dinakar has been arrested and a murder case has been registered.

20230301-122405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    5 killed, 15 injured in road accident in J&K’s Kathua

    AFSPA will be re-imposed if law and order not under control:...

    Bangladesh Air Force Chief visits IAF station in Barrackpore

    Fast Breeder Test Reactor attains design power level