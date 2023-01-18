INDIA

Jilted lover, who stabbed 19-year-old to death, arrested in K’taka (Ld)

A jilted lover, who stabbed a 19-year-old college student to death near Yelahnaka Layout in Bengaluru, was arrested on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as 25-year-old Madhuchandra.

Rashi, a resident of Shanubhoganahalli near Dibbur, was stabbed in the neck by the accused on Tuesday evening when she had gone to bring back cows from the farm.

After stabbing her in the neck, the accused Madhuchandra escaped from the spot. Rashi was shifted to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Rashi was staying with her mother and sister and had lost her father four months ago. Her mother worked as an assistant in a private college.

Madhuchandra and Rashi were in love, but after coming to know that the accused is a married man with a kid, the victim had severed all ties with him.

Earlier, the accused had pestered her to marry him and even created ruckus near her house.

20230118-164403

