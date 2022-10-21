A jilted woman attacked her same sex partner and later attempted suicide in Davanagre district in Karnataka, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday when a woman attacked another woman with a sharp-edged weapon on the neck, cheeks and hands in full public view and later attempted suicide by cutting the nerves of her hands.

Severely bleeding women, who were shifted to the district hospital, are out of danger now.

During investigation, police found out that the women, who were earlier friends later developed feelings for each other and were lesbians.

The woman attacked her partner after the latter evinced interest in other girl.

Police have registered an attempt to murder case in this regard.

20221021-150003