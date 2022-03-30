Hollywood has been in uproar after Sunday night when the 94th Academy Awards night saw more drama than anyone could have anticipated.

The ‘Slapgate’ as it has been coined has been the rage on social media and it is now the most trending news, gossip as well as meme all over the Internet.

Several celebrities tweeted their understanding/outrage over the incident and the latest to come right out and call out Will Smith on his unacceptable behavior are ‘Batman’ actress Zoe Kravitz and the legendary actor-comedian Jim Carrey.

Jim Carrey was on the CBS Mornings show the next day where he came to talk about his new movie ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ and the actor got brutally honest about his thoughts on the infamous slapping incident between Chris Rock and Will Smith. He said, “I was sickened. I was sickened by the standing ovation. I felt like Hollywood is just spineless, en masse.” He added, “It really felt like, ‘Oh, this is a really clear indication that we’re not the cool club anymore.”

When he was told that Chris Rock was not going to file charges, Jim said if it were him, he, “would’ve announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million, ’cause that video is gonna be there forever. It’s gonna be ubiquitous. That insult is gonna last for a very long time. If you wanna yell from the audience and disapprove or show disapproval or say something on Twitter or whatever — you do not have the right to walk up onstage and smack somebody in the face because they said words.”

According to People magazine, there were serious talks backstage about whether they should get Will Smith to leave the ceremony after his act, however, it was all last-minute split-second reactions and no one was prepared for a scenario like this.

Jim went on to say that he believes Will Smith had a “selfish outburst that came out of nowhere because Will has something going on inside him that’s frustrated, and I wish him the best, I really do. I don’t have anything against Will Smith. He’s done great things. But that was not a good moment.”

Jim Carrey wasn’t the only one who was candid, actress Zoe Kravitz posted a photo of herself showing the gown she wore for the Oscars after party on her Instagram and wrote, “and here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now.”

Here is her post:

She was on point and made it clear where she stood on the whole fracas. Meanwhile, a day after the incident, Will Smith took to his Instagram and posted a public apology to Chris Rock.

The Academy is still debating on what kind of disciplinary action to take against Will Smith.