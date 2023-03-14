Actor Ishwak Singh, who along with his co-actor Jim Sarbh, is awaiting the release of the second season of hit streaming series ‘Rocket Boys’, has said that he envies those actors who don’t need any preparation to slip into their characters and effortlessly become their character without any external stimuli.

Jim revealed that Ishwak would do somersaults before the cameras started rolling for the scenes.

Talking about his prepping process, Ishwak said, “I envy this about actors who can just get there and they don’t need to do any of this (the preparations). I’d be very happy to not jump around and make a fool of myself like a monkey. I’m stretching and doing all kinds of splits, that’s what I need to do pretty much after every break. I wish I didn’t have to, but that’s the only thing that works for me.”

Ishwak’s co-actor Jim shared that the director of ‘Rocket Boys’, Abhay Pannu has recreated the magic of season one. He told Film Companion, “Abhay has this magical, uncanny knack of being able to do it. You get the sense that he’s always striving, aiming for the best possible scene in the best possible show. As a consequence, it’s really infectious. And he does it in a very light-hearted fun but driven way. You don’t get the sense that you’ll fool around frivolously, you’ll get a sense that you’ll fool around in the pursuit of excellence. He inspires everyone to rise up to that”.

Ishwak Singh also opened up about his bond while working with the team of ‘Rocket Boys’ and Jim as he said, “My bond with him (Jim) is not just Ishwak & Jim, it’s what we as…that’s what they say. The kind of relationship you develop with your directors, your co-actors – it’s something that is ethereal, like none other. I cannot call him a brother, it’s different. It’s at the same level, but more – I cannot describe it”.

