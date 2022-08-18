ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Jimmy Fallon, Demi Lovato dance to Bollywood track ‘Kala Chashma’

NewsWire
0
0

‘The Tonight Show’ host Jimmy Fallon and singer Demi Lovato took the Internet by storm after they were seen dancing on the song ‘Kala Chashma’ picturised on Sidharth Malhora and Katrina Kaif.

The video was first shared by both Lovato and Fallon, where the ‘Solo’ hitmaker questions the show host in the caption asking if he is okay from the hilarious drop he had while dancing to this Hindi number.

The caption read: ‘@jimmyfallon you OK? ????’

Excel Entertainment, the makers of the film ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ in which the song featured, took to social media and shared the video of Lovato and Fallon dancing to the number.

The caption read: “Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy moves so smooth ki humne Baar Baar Dekha ??”

‘Baar Baar Dekho’ is a 2016 release and the film has amassed love and adoration from the audience for its spectacular playlist which includes songs like ‘Kho Gye Hum Kahan’, ‘Sau Aasman’, ‘Dariya’, and ‘Kala Chashma’ among many other hits.

20220818-151601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Trailer of Dhanush’s gangster drama ‘Jagame Thandhiram’ released

    Ellen Pompeo is ready for ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ to end

    Madhavan lends voice for new sci-docu ‘India’s Space Odyssey’

    Prithviraj, Suraj-starrer ‘Jana Gana Mana’ to release on April 28