Jimmy Kimmel gets video mashup of Trump’s Baghdadi speech

San Francisco, Oct 29 (IANS) Television host Jimmy Kimmel enthralled his viewers with a video mashup of former US President Barack Obama’s “Bin Laden speech” with current President Donald Trumps “al-Baghdadi’s speech”.

The mashup presented on Monday night highlighted the different ways in which the two Presidents announced the deaths of the dreaded terrorists to the world.

While Obama took less than 10 minutes to announce the death of Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in 2011, Trump on Sunday spent 48 minutes elaborating how Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, the elusive leader of the Islamic State (IS), was killed in a US raid, noted the host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”.

The video has also gone viral on social media, drawing sharp reactions from users. It has been retweeted close to 27,000 times so far.

“Presidential vs. Non-Presidential / Class vs. Class-less / Poised vs. Doofus,” said one Twitter user, describing the difference between the two speches.

“… It really is hard to believe that this is the reality we live in now,” wrote one user.

“I want to laugh and cry at the same time,” tweeted another.

–IANS

gb/vd