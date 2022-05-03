ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Jimmy Kimmel tests Covid positive, Mike Birbiglia to be fill-in host

NewsWire
0
0

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has tested positive for Covid-19. He took to his social media to share the update with his followers, reports ‘Variety’.

Taking to his Twitter Jimmy tweeted, “Our daughter brought us covid (even though we specifically asked her not to). All feeling fine, I am double vaxxed and boosted but the show must not go on.”

He also added that by the time he recuperates, Mike Birbiglia will step in for him to keep the show audience engaged. “Apologies to @TomCruise & @iliza and thanks to Mike Birbiglia @birbigs who’ll be filling in for me starting tomorrow night”, the tweet further read.

Mike Birbiglia responded with his own tweet, writing, “I must be the first person to ever deplane a Southwest Airlines flight and find out they’re guest-hosting a late night talk show. Sending love to the Kimmels. See you on the TV tomorrow, friends.”

As per ‘Variety’, the news comes after several other late night hosts have tested positive for COVID. In recent months, Seth Myers, James Corden and Jimmy Fallon have all tested positive. Recently, on April 28, ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ cancelled several shows after Colbert tested positive.

20220503-120404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shia LaBeouf’s apology reminds FKA Twigs of gaslighting she faced with...

    Drake denies rumours about wanting to date Kim Kardashian

    Katie Price wants to be buried with her silicone implants

    MTV VMAs 2021: Madonna opens the show saying, ‘They said we...