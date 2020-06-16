Jimmy Kimmel to return as Emmy emcee for 2020 amid Covid-19 scares

Jimmy Kimmel is all set to host the 2020 Primetime Emmys for ABC, but in wake of the ongoing pandemic, it is still quite unclear what the end result would be.

News of Kimmel’s third go as Emmy emcee, announced by the network on Tuesday morning, comes a day after the Television Academy announced that the Creative Arts ceremonies would be going virtual — simultaneously acknowledging that the likely limitations brought on by COVID-19 mean the main September telecast will be quite different from previous years.

I don’t know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it Jimmy Kimmel on hosting Emmys 2020

“I don’t know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it,” said Kimmel, who will also serve as executive produce on the event.

The Primetime Emmys, originally set for the annual live telecast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, are still set to be doled out on Sunday, Sept. 20. Again airing live on both coasts, additional production details will be announced closer to the date.

“We know Jimmy Kimmel will deliver a uniquely entertaining, funny and moving Primetime Emmys show,” said ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke. “He’s a true master of ceremonies who reveres this industry and its people; and just as Jimmy has done with his own show over the past few months, he will tackle this momentous event with heart and humor, and bring some much-needed joy and optimism to our television colleagues and viewers at home.”

ABC has had to deal with the most awards-related movement of TV’s broadcast partners. This week also brought news that the 2021 Oscars, which annually air on ABC, will been pushed to April 25. The Emmys themselves have not moved, though the voting windows did see some minor tweaks as Hollywood reeled from the first months of the shut-down. Nominee voting is set to begin July 2, with nominations being announced by the Television Academy on July 28.