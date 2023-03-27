ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Jimmy Sheirgill told he looks like Hollywood star Pedro Pascal

Bollywood actor Jimmy Sheirgill was compared to ‘The Last of Us’ star Pedro Pascal by a user on social media.

The user on Twitter, shared a picture of Jimmy and Pascal. The user placed the picture side by side for comparison. In the image, the Bollywood actor is seen sporting a moustache.

The user captioned the image: “Mom said Pedro Pascal looks like Jimmy Shergill, and now I’m kinda confused.”

Jimmy re-tweeted the post and sent a sweet message. He wrote: “My regards to her” and added a folded hands and smiley face emoji.”

On the work front, the 52-year-old Bollywood actor was last seen in Sudipto Sarkar’s ‘Operation Mayfair’.

He began his film career with the 1996 thriller ‘Maachis’. Later, the actor was seen in film such as ‘Mohabbatein’, ‘Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai’, ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.’, ‘Hum Tum’, ‘A Wednesday!’, ‘Tanu Weds Manu’, ‘Special 26’, ‘My Name Is Khan’, ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’ and ‘De De Pyaar De’ among many others.

