Jindal Global Business School (JGBS) of O. P. Jindal Global University (JGU) produced an impressive 242 Scopus-indexed research publications during the calendar year 2022, thereby maintaining its lead in research over all twenty Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and many older and top-ranked private business schools in the country, as measured by the number of Scopus-indexed publications.

Managed by Elsevier, Scopus is the largest database of peer-reviewed literature and has been adopted by renowned business schools and universities across the world.

As a relatively young B-school, it is truly remarkable that JGBS now consistently leads over much older IIMs in research output as measured by the number of Scopus-indexed papers.

In comparison to JGBS’s 242 Scopus-indexed research publications in 2022, IIM Ahmedabad published 215; IIM Bangalore 150; IIM Calcutta 85; IIM Lucknow 203; IIM Ranchi 194; IIM Kozhikode 166; and IIM Indore 165 Scopus-indexed papers.

Among the private business schools, MDI Gurgaon published 186, IMI Delhi published 60, IMT Ghaziabad published 98, SPJIMR (Mumbai) published 62, and ISB (all campuses) published 95 Scopus-indexed papers. The publication data was taken from Scopus database on January 2.

In terms of the quality of papers, more than 60% of the JGBS research papers published in 2022 were published in journals ranked by the prestigious Australian Business Deans Council (ABDC).

JGBS produced an extraordinary 8 papers in ABDC A-star ranked journals and 61 papers in ABDC A-ranked journals in 2022. Many of these papers were published in collaboration with international faculty members from five continents and over 15 countries, including Australia, China, the USA, the UK, Canada, Turkey, Ireland, the UAE, Vietnam, Oman, Taiwan, and New Zealand.

The research papers encompassed collaborations with multiple global universities of repute, including Penn State University, USA; Trinity College Dublin, Ireland; Griffith University, Australia; the University of South Dakota, USA; Concordia University, Canada; the University of Manitoba, Canada; Renmin University of China; and Fordham University, Italy.

Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor, O. P. Jindal Global University, said, “Congratulations to JGBS for this remarkable achievement! I am extremely proud of the dedication and hard work of all faculty members of JGBS that has resulted in this milestone. This accomplishment is a testament to the outstanding quality of the research and scholarship at JGU, and it will have a positive impact on the knowledge ecosystem in India.

I have always believed that high-quality research has a direct correlation to teaching, and this will immensely benefit the students of JGBS and JGU. I congratulate the Dean, the Vice Dean (Research), and all faculty members of JGBS for their committed, continuing, and commendable efforts.”

The tremendous efforts of faculty members at JGBS towards this achievement speak volumes about their dedicated engagement with robust scholarship and research, significantly contributing to the emerging role of JGBS as the top research-driven business school in India. This remarkable research output by JGBS continues to contribute to cutting-edge management knowledge as part of JGBS’s vision of being a “globally acclaimed business school developing transformative ideas and people.”

Professor (Dr) Mayank Dhaundiyal, Dean JGBS, stated, “As JGBS faculty members moved to an entirely physical mode after the pandemic, they have juggled varying kinds of responsibilities related to teaching and research. Amidst these changes, what has remained constant is their unwavering commitment to topical and impactful research. I am proud of my JGBS faculty colleagues and congratulate them for this extraordinary accomplishment. I am confident that JGBS’s success will serve as a template for institutional excellence in management research and education, and will inspire other business schools and universities, in India and abroad, to strive for similar accomplishments. As part of its commitment to its vision of becoming a globally acclaimed business school, JGBS will continue to provide an ecosystem to its faculty members to do cutting-edge and meaningful research.”

This achievement emerges from the presence and participation of faculty in a carefully tailored ecosystem of policies and practices that prioritise their research, such as guarding the research space and time. JGBS has also established an Office of Research (OFR) dedicated to developing an enabling environment for research through diverse initiatives and interventions. The JGBS OFR has developed a comprehensive framework to mentor early-stage faculty members, equipping them to publish in high-impact journals. The JGBS OFR also hosted a number of faculty research seminars and colloquia to discuss faculty members’ working papers.

Dean of Research at JGU, Professor (Dr) Indranath Gupta, congratulated the JGBS faculty members and said, “This great achievement by JGBS has been a true coming together of extraordinary, inspiring leadership and motivated scholars and researchers.”

Professor (Dr) Anirban Ganguly, Vice Dean (Research), JGBS, explained the school’s efforts during the period. “Ever since its inception, one of the focal objectives of JGBS has been to establish itself as a research-centric business school. As a means of achieving this objective, JGBS brought together scholars presently at different points of their intellectual journey and working on various research initiatives. The faculty members and the administration at both JGBS and JGU firmly believe that breakthroughs through novel ideas and research have the propensity to make our lives better as well as have a significant societal impact. Our responsibility is to conduct research that aids all spheres of industry and academia. As a premier research institution in the country, we are committed towards creating a positive and meaningful societal impact, and the stellar number of publications for the year 2022 proves that JGBS is moving in the right direction.”

