Jindal School of Banking & Finance sets up international advisory board

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) A high-profile international advisory board of the Jindal School of Banking & Finance (JSBF) at O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has been constituted.

The first Board meeting was held on Saturday to discuss ways to reshape finance education amidst the ongoing global recession and slowdown in financial markets.

The JSBF Advisory Board comprises of some of the most senior bankers and scholars in the field of finance in India, USA, France, Israel, and Australia.

The JSBF Advisory Board is represented by heavyweights in the banking and finance industry including V K Bansal (Chairman, Morgan Stanley India), Rajeev Uberoi (Senior Group President, YES Bank India), Amar Sundaram (General Counsel, Royal Bank of Scotland India), Mohit Shukla (Managing Director, Barclays India), Shree Parthasarathy (Partner & National Leader, Deloitte India), Saloni Jhaveri (Head Investor Relations & Partnerships, National Investment & Infrastructural Fund) and Nitin Shah (Managing Director in the global financial services industry).

The JSBF Advisory Board also consists of luminaries from academia and policymaking including Ron Malka, current Israeli Ambassador to India who previously served as the head of Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, Christophe Jaffrelot (King’s College London), Indu Shahani, the former Sheriff of Mumbai and the President of ISME School of Management & Entrepreneurship, Shyam Sunder (Yale University), Philomena Leung (Macquarie University), Mike Ewing (Deakin University) and Sarah Kelly (University of Queensland).

The Jindal School of Banking & Finance (JSBF) offers an innovative 3-year B.Com.(Hons.) programme that is structured for students to understand contemporary issues in finance, accounting, banking, law and technology. The Board also discussed a new 3-year B.A.(Hons.) Finance & Entrepreneurship, which JSBF will launch next month. The first session of this one-of-its-kind undergraduate programme in India will begin from August 2021.

C. Raj Kumar, the founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University said that “Jindal School of Banking & Finance, which was established in 2018 as the eighth School of O.P. Jindal Global University, has a vision to evolve as an institution that focuses on new technology-led finance and financial services to develop professionals who are aware of social, environmental, & ethical issues of global relevance. The values of JSBF are aligned with those of JGU in providing world-class education, inter-disciplinary learning and global exposure to students.”

Ashish Bharadwaj, Dean of the Jindal School of Banking & Finance and Chair of the Advisory Board said that, “The collective wisdom, inter-disciplinary expertise and the vast experience that our Board members bring will help define the goals of JSBF but also the means to attaining them. We are trying to find solutions to the current challenges of financial inclusion, access, ethics and sustainability, and how we can integrate them within our curriculum at the School of Banking & Finance. We are redefining finance education in a post-COVID19 world.”

V.K. Bansal, Chairman of Morgan Stanley Investment Banking India, emphasised on the importance of Data Science for better management of risk and better decision making for all financial institutions. He shared that “academic institutions should prioritise teaching skills and tools that are critical to support and advance the finance industry. Data science in finance is an inter-disciplinary field for data mining, machine learning and big data analytics, and it must be fast-tracked.”

