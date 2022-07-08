The Jindal School of Public Health and Human Development (JSPH) under O.P. Jindal Global University on Friday announced 100 per cent scholarships for the inaugural batch of the Masters in Public Health Programme (MPH).

A total of 10 fully funded scholarships will be given to the students, waiving off tuition fees and providing financial assistance to students and help them build a global career in the field of public health and human development.

“This extraordinary decision to institute 10 scholarships with 100 per cent tuition fee support has been taken to recognise the importance of public health education in a world that is barely recovering from the global pandemic. Our commitment to providing high-quality education in the field of public health and human development will financially support students and ensure equity and access to public health education in India,” said Professor (Dr.) C Raj Kumar, Founding Vice-Chancellor of JGU.

The outbreak and spread of Covid-19 pandemic has brought urgent global attention to the need to respond effectively for public health exigencies.

The flagship Masters’ Degree Programme being offered by the JSPH is grounded in a global health approach and building on a vast network of national and international collaborations.

The programme will introduce students to a multiplicity of approaches and build competencies through a range of core courses, electives, specialisations, dissertations, and capstone options.

In addition, students will have the option of undertaking semester exchange and study abroad programmes with key institutions and centres of excellence in public health.

“At JGU, we focus on providing a world-class education to our students and also believe in reducing barriers to equal and quality education. Our interdisciplinary and academically rigorous Masters’ Degree in Public Health programme is truly transformative in nature,” said Professor (Dr.) Upasana Mahanta, Dean, Admissions and Outreach at JGU.

20220708-120603