Jini KS-led SAI Trivandrum win senior women’s volleyball tournament

NewsWire
Sports Authority of India (SAI)-Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), Trivandrum team emerged champions of the Khelo India Senior Women’s Volleyball Tournament, which concluded on Monday at the Eastern Railway Indoor Stadium in Behala, here.

On Monday, the women’s team, captained by Jini K.S, an integral part of the India senior women’s volleyball team since 2015, beat the Indian Railways Red team in the final 3-0.

The team, mostly consisting of trainees from SAI National Centre of Excellence Trivandrum won all its matches in the league-cum-knockout tournament, without dropping a single set.

In the other match of the day, Kerala Police beat the Indian Railways Blue team 3-1 to finish in third place.

20220905-210402

