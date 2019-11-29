Jio announces new ‘All In One Plans’

New Delhi, Dec 4 (IANS) Jio, the world’s largest mobile data operator, on Wednesday announced the ‘New-All-InOne-Plans’ which will provide up to 300% more benefits to the Jio consumers, upholding the Jio promise of providing the best-quality service at the lowest price globally.

These plans will go-live on December 6 and can be opted from all existing touchpoints. The new plan for 1 month with 1.5 GB a day comes at Rs 199 with unlimited calling from Jio to Jio calls and 1,000 minutes of fair usage policy (FUP) to non-Jio mobile calls.

The plan for 2 months comes at Rs 399 with 2,000 minutes of non-Jio mobile calls. The plan for 3 months validity comes at Rs 555 with 3,000 minutes of non-Jio mobile calls.

The plan for 12 months comes at Rs 2,199 with 12,000 minutes of non-Jio mobile calls under FUP. All the plans will have unlimited Jio to Jio calls.

Under FUP, the data download limit is generally kept high so that majority of the customers do not reach that limit. Once customer reaches to certain data transfer limit (defined in the particular plan), speed is reduced as stated in the plan while unlimited data download is guaranteed at reduced speed.

