Jio-bp, the fuel and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd and bp, has announced a partnership with BluSmart, an all-electric ride-hailing platform to set up a network of commercial large scale EV charging stations.

As part of the partnership, Jio-bp will set up these stations for passenger electric vehicles and fleets across the country, said a statement.

BluSmart, through its all-electric fleet, has been disrupting the mobility landscape by providing reliable, zero-surge and zero-tailpipe emission ride-hailing service in Delhi NCR. Running the largest fleet of EVs, BluSmart aims to expand its network into other major cities across India, it said.

Through this partnership, both companies will collaborate in planning, development and operation of EV charging infrastructure, at suitable locations across cities where BluSmart operates

With the first phase-roll out in the National Capital Region, these EV charging stations will be capable of accommodating a minimum of 30 vehicles at each station and will be concentrated in urban areas.

Harish C. Mehta, Chief Executive Officer, Jio-bp said: “Jio-bp will be at the forefront of EV infrastructure development in the country. Leveraging bp’s learnings from the UK with bp Pulse, where they have the country’s largest EV charging network, from Germany through their Aral brand, Jio-bp intends to bring in the latest in EV technology to our consumers.”

“In line with the New Energy vision of RIL, our Advanced Mobility teams are working tirelessly to create cleaner and smarter ways for Indians to travel. Our partnership with BluSmart is a significant milestone in our vision of offering new age low-carbon emitting, cleaner and more affordable options,” Mehta said.

Anmol Jaggi, Co-Founder and CEO, BluSmart said that BluSmart operates large EV charging Superhubs powering the burgeoning EV fleet and the partnership with Jio-bp is a true testament of BluSmart’s ability to provide world-class EV charging infrastructure solutions for India.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Jio-bp and are committed to take this strategic collaboration to greater heights. EV Superhubs are the future of EV charging as it provides seamless charging access to consumers and ride-hailing fleets and we will be jointly building some of the largest EV Superhubs in the world,” Jaggi said.

As an integrated EV infrastructure player, Jio-bp is actively partnering with leading OEMs, technology, and platform players for setting up its EV fixed charging stations with a format-specific approach for all vehicle categories.

Jio-bp will bring the best of bp’s global learnings in electrification and apply them to the Indian market to create a differentiated customer experience that delights the consumer, said the statement.

