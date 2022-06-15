BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Jio-bp to power Zomato’s 100% electric vehicle fleet

A fuel and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries and bp called Jio-bp, and food aggregator Zomato on Wednesday announced that the two entities have entered into an agreement to support Zomato’s commitment towards 100 per cent electronic fleet by 2030.

Started in 2008, Zomato offers services like restaurant search & discovery, reviews, home delivery of food, online table reservation, and digital payments when dining out.

According to the agreement, Jio-bp will provide electric vehicle mobility services to Zomato along with access to Jio-bp pulse branded battery swapping stations for last mile delivery.

Leveraging the best of Reliance Industries and bp’s strengths in electrification, Jio-bp is creating an ecosystem that will benefit all the stakeholders in the electric vehicle value chain.

Last year, Jio-bp constructed and launched two of India’s largest EV charging hubs, offering charging infrastructure to Indian consumers.

