Sport utility vehicle (SUV) major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Reliance BP Mobility Ltd (brand Jio-bp) on Tuesday announced strengthening of their tieup.

Jio-bp – a fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and bp – will be setting up a robust charging network for Mahindra’s upcoming e-SUVs launches.

Last year, the companies had signed an MoU for exploring the creation of EV products and services, alongside identifying synergies in low-carbon and conventional fuels.

Starting with 16 cities, Jio-bp will install DC fast chargers at M&M dealership network and workshops across the country.

With these chargers being open to the public, the partnership will benefit all stakeholders in the electric vehicle (EV) value chain.

M&M launched its first all-electric C segment SUV – the XUV400 at Mahindra Research Valley, Chennai earlier this month.

The company also made rapid strides towards electrification by unveiling its Born Electric Vision with a range of world-class electric SUVs to be launched in the country in the next few years.

The group is supplementing the launch of electric vehicles with access to extensive fast-charging infrastructure.

To this end, M&M has partnered with Jio-bp to provide EV users with a wide, accessible and convenient fast-charging network.

The RIL and bp joint venture is aggressively expanding its Jio-bp pulse branded EV charging network by setting up charging facilities at multiple touch points within cities and major highways to ensure smooth intra-city and inter-city commutes for EV owners.

