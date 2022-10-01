BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Jio to bring 5G to every Indian by Dec 2023: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Saturday announced that Jio will bring 5G services to all Indians by December 2023.

Addressing the sixth edition of Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ambani said that Jio will ensure that “every village will enjoy 5G services by December 2023, as Jio sets to begin the roll out of 5G.

Reliance Jio will roll out standalone 5G services in select cities in the country by Diwali. To build pan-India true 5G network, Jio has committed a total investment of Rs 2 lakh crore.

To begin with, Jio will launch 5G services in four metro cities — Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

These will be expanded to other cities and towns in phases rapidly to cover the entire country by December 2023.

“Jio 5G services will connect everyone, every place and everything with the highest quality and affordability. We are committed to making India a data-powered economy even ahead of China and the US,” said Ambani.

Jio 5G will be the world’s largest and most advanced 5G network. Unlike other operators, Jio’s 5G network will be stand alone with zero dependency on 4G network.

The three-fold advantage of standalone 5G architecture, largest and best mix of spectrum and Carrier Aggregation technology means that Jio 5G will be able to offer an unparalleled combination of coverage, capacity, quality and affordability.

With standalone 5G, Jio can deliver new and powerful services like low latency, massive machine-to-machine communication, 5G voice, Edge computing and network slicing, and metaverse.

