All iPhone 12 and above customers will instantly get access to Jio Welcome Offer as soon as they update their software.

To use Jio 5G connection on iPhone 12 models or later, users need to go to Settings then General then Software Update and then click on Update to the latest iOS version.

Next, users need to go to Settings then General then About, and if prompted follow the steps to update to the latest carrier settings.

Lastly, to use Jio 5G connection, go to Settings then Mobile Data then Voice and Data, and then select 5G Auto as well as 5G Standalone On.

Earlier this week, Apple announced that 5G cellular support has been enabled for the new iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone SE and iPhone 12 lineups in India, as India enters the 5G era.

In order to use a 5G connection with Reliance Jio on an iPhone 12 model or later, customers will need to update to the iOS 16.2 update, which also comes with other myriads of features.

Apple last month enabled 5G in the iOS 16 Beta software programme week for select iPhone users in the country.

20221215-140002

