BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Jio True 5G becomes first to cover Delhi-NCR

NewsWire
0
0

Jio is now the only operator to provide True-5G services across the entire Delhi-NCR region, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and other major locations.

Jio is rolling out the most-advanced True-5G network at a rapid pace, now covers major parts of this geography. This transformational network will be present across all important localities and areas including, but not limited to most residential areas, hospitals, schools, colleges and universities, government buildings, high streets, malls and markets, high footfall areas such as tourist spots and hotels, tech-parks, roads, highways and metros.

Commenting on this occasion, a Jio spokesperson commented: “Covering majority of the National Capital and NCR region is a matter of pride for us. Jio is expanding its True 5G reach at a rapid pace and has already rolled out a large portion of the planned True-5G network in this area.

“It is the only operator to be present across the entire Delhi-NCR region with True-5G services. The reason Jio engineers are working round the clock to deliver True-5G to every Indian is because of the transformational power of this technology and the exponential benefit it can bring to every citizen.”

Lakhs of Jio users in Delhi-NCR are already enjoying the Jio Welcome Offer, in which they experience Unlimited Data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, that is possible because of stand-alone 5G architecture with Zero dependency on 4G network, the largest and best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands and carrier Aggregation that seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust “data highway” using an advanced technology called Carrier Aggregation.

20221118-122802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Isha and Akash Ambani speak at Meta’s 2nd edition of Fuel...

    Time for end-to-end built-in business model in realty, Pankaj Bansal

    Smoke, fire in engine of Air India Express plane at Muscat...

    Emirates blasts Heathrow ‘incompetence’ over ‘airmageddon’