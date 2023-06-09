BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Jio working to grow fast Internet, digital services to remote areas in India

As part of ongoing efforts to boost Internet connectivity in India, Reliance Jio is working towards satellite-based broadband services that will further extend high-speed internet connectivity and digital services to remote areas across the nation.

When it comes to building more vernacular language content in the country, new smartphones are offering Indian languages as an in-built functionality, for instance, JioPhone 4G Pragati’s OS supports 10 languages.

According to the report, titled ‘The e-Conomy of a Billion Connected Indians’ released by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company, about 53 per cent of non-internet users would go online if the content was available in their native languages.

Moreover, despite headwinds, investor confidence and interest in India remained strong.

Investments in India grew at a CAGR of 23 per cent (from 2018 to 2022), while the number of deals has increased by 27 per cent.

In 2020, megadeal investments made in Jio & Reliance Retail of over $27 billion, according to the report.

Further, the report said that companies that leverage advanced technologies to tailor the customer experience across the funnel are well-placed to deliver better outcomes, including stronger brand loyalty, higher repeat purchases and reduced marketing costs.

As per the report, JioMart offers customers a customised product catalogue based on past purchases, delivery locations, etc., providing a highly customised experience.

India’s Internet economy is expected to grow from $175 billion in 2022 to $1 trillion by 2030.

20230609-165204

