JioCinema on Wednesday announced the acquisition of digital rights to India’s Tour of West Indies 2023 to live-stream the month-long series that includes two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is.

The all-format bilateral tour starts July 12 with the first Test in Dominica followed by the second in Trinidad. The Test series will mark the beginning of India’s World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. The 3-match ODI series begins July 27 and will be played in Barbados and Trinidad. The five-match T20I competition tips off in Trinidad on August 3, followed by two matches in Guyana and the last two fixtures in Florida, USA.

“JioCinema offered a seamless streaming experience that resulted in astonishing benchmarks never heard of. We pushed the boundaries of technological capability to affirm that sports is best experienced digitally,” said Viacom18 – Sports Head of Strategy, Partnership & Acquisitions Hursh Shrivastava. “With the India Tour of West Indies 2023, we will forge ahead and offer our viewers a world-class presentation.”

