In their bid to take cricket to every internet user and every community with access to the internet, JioCinema, the digital rights holder of the Indian Premier League, will live stream matches at fan parks across more than 35 cities and towns in the country during the ongoing season of the cash-rich league.

Extending their digital-first offerings, JioCinema has planned to make out-of-home sports viewing omnipresent across 13 states, for the first time on digital.

Access to the IPL fan parks will be free of cost and fans can enjoy the games live-streamed via the JioCinema app on giant LED screens.

According to the digital broadcasters, the fan parks will be a great family experience to enjoy the sunshine and fresh air along with an array of exciting offerings for people of all ages including a dedicated Family Zone, Kids Zone, Food & Beverages, and the JioCinema Experience Zone.

JioCinema will invite viewers to fan Parks in Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, and Rohtak on April 15 for the live-streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match followed by Lucknow SuperGiants vs Punjab Kings fixture.

On the other hand, fans from Nashik, Ajmer, and Kochi will experience the double-header on the 16th as Mumbai Indians host Kolkata Knight Riders first and Gujarat Titans take on Rajasthan Royals in the second match.

“Even as fans and viewers continue to get a world-class sports viewing experience at their convenience, we want our offerings to be ubiquitous across the country, whether it be from the comfort of home or outdoors with friends and family,” a Viacom18 Spokesperson was quoted as saying in a media release.

“Our record IPL viewership on JioCinema since the opening game is a testament to shifting consumer preference for digital when viewing live sports and we are now taking it to the next level by bringing in the community viewing dimension,” it added.

JioCinema’s coverage of the IPL has already witnessed several records crumbling since the season opener.

The opening weekend of IPL 2023 got a record-breaking 147 Cr. video views on JioCinema. The number of video viewers for the first weekend alone on JioCinema eclipsed what was recorded across the entire last season of IPL on digital. This was also higher than the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

