JioCinema’s digital powerplay in IPL 2023 broke global records to usher in a new era in sports viewing.

The IPL 2023 became globally the most watched digital event as JioCinema set an array of global benchmarks including more than 12 crore unique viewers tuning-in to watch the most thrilling IPL finals ever.

JioCinema’s record breaking customer engagement in IPL came with unique differentiators like 17 simultaneous feeds across 12 languages including 4K, with multi-cam views giving viewers an unprecedented degree of autonomy and stadium like experience through AR/VR and 360-degree viewing.

All this led to an increase in the average time spent of more than 60 minutes per viewer per match.

JioCinema registered over 2.5 cr downloads, a record for the most installed app in a single day. After the unprecedented response through the first four weeks, JioCinema released 360-degree viewing feature to delight fans, showcasing the power of immersive fan engagement on digital.

The excitement of IPL 2023 reached a fever pitch during the final as JioCinema set a new World Record as 3.21 crore peak concurrency. The official digital streaming partner registered over 1700 crore video views through the 16th edition.

“Record-breaking scale on JioCinema combined with targeting, the flexibility of cost, measurement, interactivity, reach, and integration offered significant advantages to its sponsors and advertisers,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj.

“The remarkable engagement and participation on digital marks an inflection point in the industry where both viewers and advertisers have made their preference clear making it a turning point for the way viewership as well AdEx is deployed going forward.”

