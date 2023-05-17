SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

JioCinema’s IPL viewership sets new streaming record

JioCinema, the official digital streaming partner of IPL 2023, has set a new streaming record with its IPL viewership.

The platform’s viewership numbers have been growing rapidly, and the latest IPL season has broken all previous records.

The average user time spent on JioCinema per IPL match has surpassed 60 minutes, as per the report by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).

JioCinema recently announced that it clocked over 1300 crore video views in the first five weeks of the tournament. This milestone indicates the growing popularity of the platform among users who prefer to watch their favourite content on the go.

Last week, the TAM Report revealed that Connected TV (CTV) advertising spots have been increasing every week during the ongoing season of IPL.

According to the report, CTV ad spots have demonstrated a consistent growth trend, increasing from 78 spots (average ad spots per match) in week 1 to 94 spots (per match) in week 4, which represents a 20 per cent growth.

The number of sponsors during IPL’s digital streaming has reached 25, the highest ever for any sporting tournament.

