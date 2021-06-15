Reliance Jio has launched JioFiber Postpaid plans which come with zero upfront entry cost, including non-payment of security deposit and installation charges.

Customers could save around Rs 1,500 upfront due to the zero upfront entry cost.

The plans start at Rs 399 per month. Customers would get aggressive six and 12-month plan options. They will be available for subscription starting June 17.

JioFiber is offering symmetric plans, wherein the download speed would be equal to the upload speed.

Under the postpaid plans, JioFiber would offer set top box at no extra cost (Rs 1,000 refundable security deposit) for OTT apps.

The subscribers would get up to 15 paid OTT apps for the Rs 999 and above plan. It also comes with the ‘Autopay’ payment service.

