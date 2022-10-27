BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

JioMart on WhatsApp a big opportunity for us: Zuckerberg

NewsWire
0
0

As Meta doubles down on its monetisation drive across its family of apps, its Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that JioMart on WhatsApp in India is going to be a big opportunity for the paid messaging market.

During the company’s Q3 earnings call, Zuckerberg said that paid messaging is another opportunity that we are starting to tap into.

“We launched JioMart on WhatsApp in India, and it’s our first end-to-end shopping experience that shows the potential for chat-based commerce through messaging,” Zuckerberg told analysts.

“So between click-to-messaging and paid messaging, I am confident that this is going to be a big opportunity,” he added.

In August, Meta and Jio Platforms launched an end-to-end shopping experience, where users can shop from e-commerce platform JioMart via using WhatsApp chat.

The new experience will enable the customers to browse the JioMart catalog, add products to the cart and make purchases all within WhatsApp.

Zuckerberg said that the company is putting the foundation in place now to scale the paid messaging ambition.

The JioMart-WhatsApp launch is part of a strategic partnership between Meta and Jio Platforms to accelerate India’s digital transformation and provide people and businesses of all sizes opportunities to connect in new ways and fuel economic growth in the country.

“Excited to launch our partnership with JioMart in India. This is our first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp — people can now buy groceries from JioMart right in a chat,” Zuckerberg had said in an earlier Facebook Post.

“Business messaging is an area with real momentum and chat-based experiences like this will be the go-to way people and businesses communicate in the years to come,” he added.

Users can start shopping on JioMart via WhatsApp by simply sending ‘Hi’ to the JioMart number on WhatsApp.

20221027-113202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Wholesale inflation falls to 18-month low in Sep to 10.7%

    India’s export touches record $418 bn in 2021-22, says Piyush Goyal

    Moody’s cuts G-20 nations’ GDP growth to 2.5% in 2022

    25 kg foodgrains for each poor family in MP