Actor Jisshu Sengupta, who will be seen sharing screen space with actress Kajol in the upcoming series ‘The Trial-Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’, had initially wanted to say no to the project as he did not want to play the character of a husband.

Jisshu opened up about working with Suparn S. Varma and why he said yes to the show.

He said: “To be honest, when I was offered The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, I knew how popular the original show was but I did not know the character. I was told I was to play the husband’s character, and if you have known my history, I am one of the luckiest actors to have played the husband to all the leading ladies.”

“My team and I had made a conscious decision to break away from it and my initial instinct was to say no, but then when I met Suparn, Rajesh Chaddha and the team at Banijay Asia’s office and the way they described the narrative, I couldn’t say no. I can’t wait for Season 2 and 3 and 4 and so on.”

A single choice set a trail of turmoil for Noyonika and her family, and defined their fate. Caught in a web of choices, ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ follows the journey of Noyonika as she embarks on a journey that truly makes her stand the test of time after her husband’s betrayal.

The show stars Padma Shri awardee, Kajol as Noyonika Sengupta along with Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait and Gaurav Pandey in key roles. Produced by Banijay Asia. ‘The Trial – Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha’ is directed by Suparn S. Varma and will begin streaming on July 14 on Disney+ Hotstar.

