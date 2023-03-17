INDIA

Jitan Ram Manjhi claims Ravan was greater than Ram

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi triggered a fresh row on Friday after he said that Ravan was a greater character than Ram.

Manjhi said: “When Ram was in trouble, some divine powers always helped him, which was not the case with Ravan. Hence, Ravan was a greater character than Ram.”

Manjhi, however, also said that Ram and Ravan were imaginary characters in Ramcharitmanas and Ramayana, but in whatever way the writers presented the characters on the basis of their imagination, Ravan had an edge over Ram.

When asked whether his statement could create a controversy, Manjhi said: “I am telling the truth. Rahul Shankritayan and others had said that Ram is an imaginary character. While most who said that were Brahmins, no one would question them. But some people will accuse me for saying the same.”

“Ramcharitmanas is a very good book but it has many points which are wrong. B.R. Ambedkar and Ram Manohar Lohia had also said that the wrongful content should be removed,” Manjhi said.

“Ramayans was written by Valmiki, but no one worshiped him. On the other hand, Ramcharitmanas was written by Tulsi Das and hence every one worships him. People having Manuvadi ideology have made such a system,” he said.

